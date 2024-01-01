QEH A&E patient surge continues into day 3 Loop Barbados

For the third consecutive day, there is a surge of patients presenting at the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for treatment.

At 5 pm today, Saturday, December 30, approximately 40 patients were waiting to be seen by medical staff.

QEH reports that there has been an increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory illnesses at the AED.

“In light of this, we strongly encourage people who find themselves in crowded areas or events to wear a mask, especially over this long weekend,” the hospital said on Saturday.

The Emergency Ambulance Service has also been very busy with increasing calls and responses, bringing several patients to AED for emergency care. This heightened activity has extended wait times in the department especially for non-critical patients.

Management at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is again appealing to the public to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) if you are unsure about whether you need to present to the Accident and Emergency Department. The PALS/Help Desk can be reached at 536-4800 using regular or Whatsapp calls from 9 am to midnight during this surge.

Patients also have the option of visiting the 24-hour Winston Scott Polyclinic at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael for treatment or a private general practitioner.

“If you present to the AED at this time with medical conditions which are not deemed life-threatening or an emergency, you may experience a longer than desired wait for treatment. However, life-threatening conditions, under AED’s Triage System will continue to be seen and treated immediately,” QEH warns.

Patients who have life, limb or sight threatening complaints, gunshot wounds, heart attacks, active seizure activity or a patient who needs resuscitation fall under this category.