PwC helps to boost blood bank Loop Barbados

As the search for more voluntary blood donors continues, one member of corporate Barbados has stepped up to the plate to help meet the demands of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Blood Collecting Centre.

What started as a proposal by one PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) East Caribbean internal team social group, transformed into a firm-wide appeal for the PwC Blood Drive. It saw approximately 42 of the firm’s employees making their way to the Blood Collecting Centre, from Monday, February 26 to Friday March 1 to give blood.

Territory Leader for PwC East Caribbean, Ross Parker, who joined his colleagues as a volunteer donor, said the team came to him with the idea and there was no hesitation in expanding the drive to include all staff who wanted to participate. PwC employees were allowed to have time-off to make their blood donations and according to Parker, the feedback from staff about the blood drive has been very encouraging.

Saluting the PwC team for the initiative, Manager of the Blood Collecting Centre, Wendy Lorde is calling on other companies to follow PwC’s example as good corporate citizens.

She said the target for the centre is roughly 18 to 20 donations per day to meet the demands of the hospital. She believes this can be achieved with more voluntary support from corporate Barbados and the public.

Meanwhile, the PwC Boss revealed the firm has also been working on a support package for the QEH’s Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for a wish-list of supplies for the department. The budget for that support package is estimated at BBD $12,000.