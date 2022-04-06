Pusha T Announces ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album Release Date & Tour

Pusha T fans have something to celebrate. The rapper has officially announced the title of his new album, which he said will be called It’s Almost Dry. He made the announcement via Twitter earlier today, April 6.

Pusha T also announced that he would be going on tour to promote his upcoming fourth studio effort. The tour will be called the It’s Almost Dry Tour.

“Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY,” King Push tweeted. “Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you… TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8,” he posted.

He’ll get the tour going in Seattle on May 29 and end it in in Philadelphia on June 23. It also looks like it will be a packed tour with many major cities as he’s carded to perform in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Atlanta along the way.

Fans got a taste of what the album would sound like back in February when he released the Kanye West and 88-Keys-produced “Diet Coke” in February. While announcing his latest project, he also dropped a new track called “Neck & Wrist,” featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell.

The track is a follow-up to the fan-favorite by the “Untouchable” rapper and Jay’s 2016 “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Veteran rapper and business mogul Jay Z also took the time out to let Faizon and his critics know that there’s absolutely nothing they can do to stop his domination.

It’s now well known that Faizon Love has said that Jay lied about being a “drug lord” in a 2020 VladTV interview.

“The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘JAY-Z’s a cheater’/I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he sellin’?” he spits before going on the attack and adding:

“They like, ‘If BIG was alive, Hov wouldn’t be in his position/If BIG had survived, y’all would have got The Commission’/Hov was gon’ always be Hov/It ’twas the universe will ’cause Allah said so, and now I’m here.”

Pusha T is confident that the album is going to do numbers, especially since two of the more renowned producers in the game, Kanye West and Pharrell, have both worked on it. So much so that Pusha T believes it will become the best-selling rap album of 2022.

“The album of the muthaf#cking year is coming. I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero sh*t, man .. You know me, I have to reinvent myself. I just have to reinvent my greatness,” he told Complex in a recent interview.

Even with all the hype so far, he hasn’t yet said when the album will be released. Experts in the industry think that it will drop before the end of May though, as that’s when his tour is set to begin. The album is slated to go on sale on April 8 on German multimedia retailer CeDe.de, but that also remains unconfirmed.

Pusha T has enjoyed success in recent times, probably amplified by his beef with Drake, and his last release was in 2018. That was called DAYTONA and was produced entirely by Kanye West.

Kanye, Rick Ross, and 070 Shake featured on that seven-track project which went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and also earned him a nod for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Are you looking forward to what Pusha has in store?