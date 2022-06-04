Push for more disabled people to work in private sector and Gov’t | Loop Barbados

A Government minister hopes to see more persons with disabilities integrated into the public and private sector workplaces.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey made the call on Wednesday at the launch of the Advisory Committee to guide the establishment of a Commission for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities.

While speaking on the discrimination and employment challenges faced by persons with disabilities, the Minister asserted that Government needs to lead by example. A 2010 census revealed that approximately 90 per cent of persons with disabilities in Barbados were unemployed.

Humphrey expressed that he hoped to have persons with disabilities working in the Department of Family Services which will be formed by year-end.

“I make a plea again to persons in the private sector, [and] persons in Government as well, to hire persons who are capable to do all types of jobs but are denied jobs on the basis of our own discrimination and nothing to do with the disability.

“I feel in the Ministry of People Empowerment, we must be at the vanguard of this employment movement to hire more persons that have disabilities if we are true to what it is we are saying. So, as we go forward in hiring for the Department of Family Services that must one of the things that we do because we cannot be talking the talk and not walking the walk,” he emphasized.

Kerryann Ifill, president of the Barbados Council for the Disabled, who was also in attendance was supportive of Minister Humphrey’s comments but underscored that education and housing were also critical areas that needed to be further explored through the drafting of a national policy and legislation.

“The reality is that many of us who are living with disabilities are barred from owning our own homes or even renting spaces. I recently heard of a situation where two people were going to rent a house. The able-bodied person went forth to rent a house and when the landlord learnt that the package included a family member with a disability, he said he didn’t want them in his house. That didn’t happen in 2002, 1972 or 1902 – that happened in 2022,” Ifill shared.

“Education is one of my most ardent concerns and I believe fully that we are not doing the best by students with disabilities. Too often, we think of persons with disabilities as children but we are people, we are children, we are young adults, we are adults, and we are senior citizens. We have needs that span from beginning to end.

“Over the years things have improved but with the establishment of this [advisory] committee and the eventual realisation of legislation, it means that we will be taking the next logical step. A step that is long overdue but a step that is very important to take,” she added.