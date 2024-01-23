Purple reign at St Martins Mangrove Primary School sports Loop Barbados

The Purple Panthers continued their winning streak at the St Martins Mangrove Primary School’s inter-house sports last Friday, January 19.

From early, the four-time defending champions set themselves apart dominating a large number of individual races which continued throughout the entire day.

The Purple Panthers take the Boy’s Tug-Of-War Competition.

Although the Gold Blazers seemed to put up a good fight, it was not enough to earn them that winning spot.

The Gold Blazers win the Junior 4×1 relay event.

The Purple Panthers walked away first, with 674 points while the Gold Blazers settled for second position with 452 points. With just 351 points, the Orange Chargers copped third place.

The Orange Chargers dominated the ladies Tug- Of-War Competition.