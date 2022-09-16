Purity Bakeries reports blackmail attempt to police Loop Barbados

A video intent on tarnishing the reputation of a major Barbadian company has been reported to the Barbados Police Service.

According to a media release issued by the company, the circulated video shows a cockroach on a loaf of bread allegedly manufactured by Purity Bakeries. Purity is aware of the video and has made an official report to the police.

Purity is calling this action a blackmail attempt and asserts, that the video is being circulated after the company refused to pay a significant sum of money to the complainant.

“Purity informs the public that the police are presently investigating this matter, and the Company is asking persons to whom the video has been circulated to carefully consider their actions before perpetuating the fraud against the Company by forwarding the referenced video.”

“The Company has a well-established consumer-friendly product-returns procedure by which it addresses legitimate product complaints.”

Purity has assured its customers that it is committed to “the highest standards of production and quality control in the manufacture and delivery of all its products”. This is reflected in the company’s internal hygiene regimen, and adherence to internationally accredited food safety standards.