Pump failure forced BWA hand: Hampton work urgent and unavoidable Loop Barbados

A pump failure at the Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip last month has left the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) with no other option than to begin extensive emergency works to halt further destruction of critical infrastructure.

Noting that the works were planned for February/March, General Manager of the BWA Keithroy Halliday told Loop News that the failure forced the Authority to respond swiftly and immediately to avoid devastating consequences.

“The main substructure for this, which supports the pumps… those are the ones that are badly corroded, have been seriously compromised over the past while. This was assessed last year and targeted for work and completion of repair in the months of February or March. However, in December, close to late December, we had a pump failure and in going in to address that pump failure we realised that the substructure was even more compromised at that point than we anticipated, and therefore, it was not safe for any of the crews to work on that.”

Halliday said that the crisis occurred “right on the eve of Christmas” when the close examination was conducted. So the decision was taken to address the issue as soon as Christmas passed.

“We had to wait until just after Christmas preparing the beams and… this is now what we deem to be emergency work because we had to advance the repair work that was scheduled for February, March.”

BWA tried working to make headway ahead of the resumption of school. However he said with safety for the crews and staff being a top priority the work has been difficult, very tedious and manual.

With the platform being over 60 years old, he explained and stressed, “You have to not compromise safety. So we would have installed a temporary security beam and the guys would have been from that beam to first of all start dislodging at least one pump and trying to dislodge the beam structure.”

Recognising the substantial impact the works are having on the customers in the distribution network serviced by the Hampton Pumping Station, Halliday, though remorseful, said that better cannot be done at this time because the work must happen now.

He said the BWA cannot take a wait-and-see approach on this issue biding time till next month.

The GM stressed, “We need to do it now to avert the worsening of the situation where for instance the substructures collapse, then all of a sudden we’d be dealing with a much more significant project. So this is necessary.

“Why now? It had to be done now because with a pump failure and not being able to send anyone down to replace the pump, we can’t risk any other pumps failing and then we have no water supply. So that is why we have to do it now as well.”