Public urged to stay out of the sea as storm approaches Loop Barbados

“Stay out of the water!”

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, and officials at the Barbados Meteorological Services (MET Office) are appealing to the public to stay out of the sea today, Friday, October 20, as conditions can become hazardous due to the passage of Tropical Storm Tammy.

Abrahams said due to the potential for rip currents and above normal swells, the public is advised to stay away from beaches for their own safety.

The MET Office reported that sea conditions have deteriorated with moderate to rough swells of between eight and 11 feet in open water.

In addition, a high surf advisory and small craft warning remain in effect for the island, given the potential for large open water swells which could be hazardous to some vessels.

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property in the surf zone within a 48-hour period. A small craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and or sea swells of between eight and 10 feet are affecting, or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 48 hours.