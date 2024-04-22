Public schools reopen tomorrow Loop Barbados

Public schools will reopen this week for the final school term of the academic year 2023-2024.

Term III, also known as the Trinity Term, will last for 12 weeks.

Teachers begin today, Monday, April 22, while students will be back in the classroom on Tuesday, April 23.

The term will be punctuated by exams, including the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination and others administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

There will be a mid-term break on Friday, May 31. The term ends on Thursday, July 11, for students and Friday, July 12, for teachers.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).