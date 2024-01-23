Public pharmacies to close for stocktaking Loop Barbados

Public pharmacies to close for stocktaking Loop Barbados
Tuesday Jan 23

Members of the public asked to plan business accordingly

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

Pharmacies operating at polyclinics and outpatient clinics, which are under the aegis of the Barbados Drug Service, will be closed on specific days from Monday, January 29, to Tuesday, March 5 to facilitate stock-taking.

The schedule is: 

January 29 – Maurice Byer Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 5 – Branford Taitt Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 9 – St Phillip Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 12 – Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 16 – Randall Phillips Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 19 – Frederick “Freddie” Miller Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 21 – St.Joseph Out-patient clinic PharmacyFebruary 23 – Eunice Gibson Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 26 and 27 – Winston Scott Polyclinic PharmacyFebruary 29 – St Andrew Out-patient clinic PharmacyMarch 1 – Ladymeade Reference Unit PharmacyMarch 4 – Psychiatric Hospital Pharmacy March 5 – Geriatic Hospital Pharmacy”

All other polyclinic services will operate on the normal schedule. Provisions will be made to handle any emergency request during to stock-taking exercise.

Members of the public are advised to take note of this information and arrange their business accordingly. 

