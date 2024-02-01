Public must report mosquito sites, dengue cases, not just complain Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health Environmental Unit fogging programme cannot be impactful and successful without the input of the public.

With some members of the society complaining about the selection of areas to be fogged weekly, the public is being reminded that residents need to play their part and call-in to report the problem areas.

On Facebook last week, Ms Clarke said, “Before you all complete the fogging of a whole parish you picking selected areas.” Living in St Philip, she said that last week’s communities skirted around two major neighbourhoods which in her opinion are problematic. She claimed, “So much people in the Crane, all the way down to St Martin’s suffering from dengue fever or had it.”

Another reader, Mr Crichlow, lamented too, saying that he was concerned because the Christ Church places fogged last week were near his home, but did not include his gap in the catchment.

However, the Unit stresses the presence of adult mosquitoes should be reported to the Environmental Health Department of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. These reports better inform the Unit so as to better employ the resources available to tackle the mosquito issue.

Householders and businesses should check their environs weekly for mosquito breeding and any larvae found should be destroyed.

When Barbados recorded its most recent outbreak of dengue fever in October 2023, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George too reiterated that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will use the supplied location of reported suspected and confirmed dengue cases as well to inform its fogging campaign.

Call the Environmental Protection Department – 535-4601