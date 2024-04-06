Public invited to free World Health Day wellness fair Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Pan American Health Organization will host a free Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 6, to help combat the rising challenge of noncommunicable diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disease.

It will take place at the Barbados Defence Force’s Mobile Field Hospital, at the National Stadium, Waterford, St. Michael, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, to celebrate World Health Day 2024.

World Health Day is April 7 and this year’s theme My Health, My Right was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.

Members of the public, of all ages, are invited to the Wellness Fair, which will have free screenings, including eye examinations, blood pressure and blood sugar, cholesterol, and prostate PSA tests, along with weight checks, breast exams and vaccines conducted by health professionals.

Children can get up to date with their vaccines and participate in fun educational activities during the fair. There will also be sports and food demonstrations by the National Sports Council and Cook Caribbean, respectively; healthy treats and fitness sessions by Spinny Fitness (aerobics), Workout and Worship (gospel aerobics), Salsa by Mark Burgess, and yoga by JennZenn.

Entertainment will be provided by Dr. The Most Honourable Stetson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire.