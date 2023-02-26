Public Health removes requirements for COVID testing Loop Cayman Islands

Public Health Department has announced that effective 1st March 2023, confirmation PCR testing for positives will no longer be required, and COVID testing centres will cease operations on all three islands. LFT-positive online reporting will also no longer be required.

Notwithstanding the above, Public Health Department said that they recommend that cases and primary contacts of cases of Covid-19 continue to follow the existing advice on isolation and testing:

Vaccinated & Unvaccinated COVID-19 positive persons will isolate for six days and leave isolation on day seven as long as they have no symptoms

Vaccinated & Unvaccinated Contacts -Persons who are primary contacts of COVID-19-positive persons must conduct daily lateral flow testing for six days but may continue usual activities (the day of your original positive LFT test is considered Day 0).

Commenting on the change in requirements, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said:

Relatively small numbers of people are now seeking voluntary confirmation PCR test when LFT COVID positive, and this service is no longer providing useful epidemiology information.

I encourage persons in the community to still test themselves with a LFT device if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and adhere to our recommended isolation requirements.