Public health care requirements following relaxation of COVID measures Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) advises the public of the following measures which can be expected within government health care facilities as of April 1, 2023.

In the Polyclinics:

Persons observed with flu-like symptoms (cough, runny nose, sneezing) will be required to wear a mask.Sanitisation stations will still be available for use.

In the Management of Respiratory Cases:

Persons with flu-like symptoms will no longer need routine testing for COVID-19.Persons needing sick leave forms may contact their doctor. The Emergency Ambulance Service may be reached via telephone number: 511 in a case of emergency.

Testing for COVID-19

As of April 1, 2023, there will only be two public COVID-19 testing sites:

Branford Taitt Polyclinic (Black Rock).Eunice Gibson Polyclinic (Warrens).Testing will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For further information, members of the public may contact:

The COVID-19 Hotline: 536-4500 (8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Friday).The Operations Centre: 536-3831 (8 am to 8 pm, Sunday to Saturday).

The MHW assures the public that health officials will continue to monitor global trends as it relates to the COVID-19 response. The Ministry thanks the public for its continued patience and cooperation.