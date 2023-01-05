Black Immigrant Daily News

PUBLIC CAUTIONED AGAINST DESTROYING ELECTION PARAPHERNALIA

It has been brought to the attention of the Police Administration that certain individuals are going around and damaging or defacing election billboards and other paraphernalia for various candidates, who are contesting the upcoming general elections.

The police are reminding members of the public that it is an offence, according to Section 33 of Chapter 405 of the Small Charges Act of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda, for any person to unlawfully and maliciously commits damage to any personal property.

Anyone found in contravention of this act shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding five hundred dollars, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney is appealing to those involved to desist from this unlawful practice and to respect the rights and privileges of everyone in our democratic society.

Commissioner Rodney is further encouraging all duly nominated candidates and their supporters to conduct themselves in a respectful and responsible manner throughout the remainder of their campaign, leading up to the January 18 general elections.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com