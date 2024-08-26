Psychiatric Hospital releases statement following patient’s death

Director of the Psychiatric Hospital David Leacock has issued a statement following the death of a male patient whose lifeless body was discovered in the A Ward dormitory at the Psychiatric Hospital at Black Rock Main Road, St Michael.

“It is with deep regret that we inform the public of an incident that occurred at the Psychiatric Hospital on Sunday, August 25, 2024, resulting in the unfortunate and unnatural death of a patient,” the Director said in a recent statement.

Leacock explained that even though the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), the Hospital’s Administration and Ministry of Health and Wellness are working closely with police to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted.

“The Hospital’s team is fully cooperating with the authorities to uncover the facts and circumstances that led to this tragic event,” Leacock further explained.

The Director also vowed to provide support to the family and all patients and staff affected by this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. The Psychiatric Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are committed to providing support to the family and to all patients and staff affected by this incident.”

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details currently. However, we want to assure the public that the safety and well-being of the patients and staff of the Psychiatric Hospital remain our highest priority,” he reiterated.

Leacock also disclosed that the Psychiatric Hospital will be conducting an internal review at the facility.

“An internal review will be conducted to assess and reinforce the relevant protocols and procedures.”

He added:

“We appreciate and understand that this news may cause concern among the community, and we will keep the public informed as more information becomes available and as the investigation progresses.”

(PR).