PSV operators commended for compliance with shutdown Loop Barbados

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is commending owners and operators of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for their full compliance with the national shutdown ahead of Tropical Storm Bret on June 22.

Acting in alignment with the government’s issued edict to halt buses from the Barbados Transport Board at 5pm, the AOPT Director of Public Communications and Public Affairs Mark Haynes told Loop News:

“We were absolutely pleased with the level of response from members and PSV operators.”

To this end, Haynes lauded the operators as they prep today to resume their services.

“I wish to personally thank all PSV workers for acceding to the call to curtail operation simultaneous with government’s 5 pm proposal. Moreover, I wish to thank them for making a concerted effort to expeditiously commute commuters safely to their various destinations.

“They must be applauded for not being deviant but understanding given what officials came up with, that any deviation could have led to precarious situations.”

Since the all clear was given this morning, Haynes said that operators were working assiduously to get back to route between 9am and 10am, but he disclosed that’s not possible in all areas. Despite the all clear, Haynes reminded commuters that some areas were more heavily impacted with downed lines, fallen trees and flooding due to Bret. He highlighted the North of the island as a section where a resumption of services will be slow.

Haynes also added, “I commend Acting PM Santia Bradshaw and Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams. They both in my judgement took prudent decisions in the interest of safety of citizens of Barbados. They were both professional and proactive giving advice based on data tendered to them from Met officials. Well done, ministers!”