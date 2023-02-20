Protest at UWI: Students call for official to go Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Some students at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) staged a protest on Sunday night, calling for the removal of Student Services and Development Manager of Mary Seacole Hall, Dr Nadeen Spence.

The protesting students are from Chancellor and Mary Seacole halls of residence.

Details of what caused the protest remain unclear, but it is being alleged that Spence reportedly made remarks to students of Chancellor Hall during a sporting event in the day, after an alleged earlier incident with some students and an official assigned to the said hall of residence.

Spence was reportedly only trying to intervene in the alleged dispute.

The protesting students eventually dispersed.

The UWI is expected to investigate what led to the student protest.

NewsAmericasNow.com