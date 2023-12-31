‘Protect our children’ says BFTA president Loop Barbados

The Barbados Film & Television Association (BFTA) is appealing to Barbadians to refrain from engaging in or supporting the circulation of any media content involving children.

Recent reports have highlighted the circulation of an alleged pornography video on social media, implicating a young female and male minors. BFTA argues that this “reprehensible act not only violates moral principles” but also breaches the Computer Misuse Act and various other legal statutes.

Jamal Slocombe, the President of BFTA, is therefore calling on the community to abide the laws.

“It is imperative that we, as a community, endeavor to protect our children from exploitation and uphold the laws in place to safeguard their rights. Circulating such content is not just morally reprehensible but a serious criminal offence,” he asserted.

The BFTA President emphasised that the protection of minors transcends individual interests and underscores the responsibility of every citizen to ensure their safety and well-being. Furthermore, he urged the public to exercise vigilance and report any such instances to the authorities immediately.

Barbados Film & Television Association is committed to supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat the dissemination of illegal and harmful content involving minors. BFTA also stands firm in its resolve to advocate for ethical media practices and protect the vulnerable in society.