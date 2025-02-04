Prostate cancer rate a concern

As World Cancer Day is observed today, the Barbados Cancer Society (BCS) is urging Barbadians, particularly men, to prioritise early screening.

BCS president Professor David Rosin said while lung cancer remains the most common globally due to high tobacco consumption in many countries, in Barbados it is prostate cancer, accounting for about 45 per cent of all cancers in men.

“This is a significant concern because only half the population – men – are affected by prostate cancer, yet it still accounts for nearly half of all male cancer diagnoses,” he said. “And the anxiety surrounding prostate cancer, particularly here in the Caribbean and among men of African descent, is its hereditary component. If you have a first-degree relative, such as a father or brother who has had prostate cancer, your risk is significantly elevated.”

He noted that men of African descent were not only more likely to develop prostate cancer but also tend to do so at a younger age, with the disease often manifesting in a more aggressive form compared to other ethnic groups. “When compared with Caucasians, the incidence is more than two to one, while men of Asian descent, such as the Chinese, Japanese and Indians, have a significantly lower risk.”

Given these concerning statistics, the BCS continues to advocate for early detection, which Rosin stressed was “vital” in saving lives. He reassured men that screening methods have evolved significantly, eliminating the discomfort once associated with the traditional rectal examination.

“A century ago, the only way to check for prostate cancer was through a rectal examination, which was only useful if the cancer was already at a stage where it could be felt. Understandably, this deterred many men from getting screened, but that is no longer the case.”

Since the mid-1980s, the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test has been the standard screening method. However, PSA testing is not without limitations, as benign conditions such as an enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hypertrophy) or prostatitis (prostate infection) can also elevate PSA levels, leading to false positives.

Advanced screening

In response, the BCS has collaborated with Yale University and Wren Laboratories in the United States to introduce a more advanced screening tool – PROSTest. This test, which analyses DNA and RNA markers in

the blood, has a specificity of 92 per cent compared to the PSA’s 75 per cent.

“We now recommend that Barbadian men with a family history of prostate cancer start screening from the age of 40, with annual check-ups or even every six months for those at higher risk,” Rosin said. “We also now offer the PROSTest at the Barbados Cancer Society, making it more accessible.”

The BCS is also concerned about the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in Barbados, with around 220 cases diagnosed each year. Rosin attributed this increase to significant dietary shifts away from traditional high-fibre foods such as yams and breadfruit, towards more processed and low-fibre options.

“If you have a first-degree relative with colorectal cancer, screening is absolutely essential,” he advised. He also introduced the COLO test, a newer screening method that has shown 94 per cent specificity, compared to the widely-used FIT test, which only detects blood in the stool and has a lower specificity of 50 to 70 per cent.

Breast cancer remains the leading cancer among women in Barbados, with nearly 200 new cases annually. Rosin stressed the importance of early detection through regular mammograms, particularly for those with a family history of the disease.

“Women with a first-degree relative affected by breast cancer should begin screening between 35 and 40 years of age, while others should start at 40,” he recommended.

The Barbados Cancer Society continues to offer screening services for prostate, breast, cervical and colorectal cancer, with facilities for mammography, ultrasound and biopsies. Rosin urged Barbadians to take advantage of them, reminding that early detection significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment.

“On this World Cancer Day, our message is clear – get screened. Cancer is a major global health issue, with 20 million new cases diagnosed annually and nearly ten million people losing their lives each year. Here in Barbados, we have the means to detect and treat cancer early, but people must take the initiative to prioritise their health.” (CLM)