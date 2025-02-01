Promoter: Kartel criticism unfair

Chairman of Zulu Entertainment Vibbian Fagan is standing firm in the face of mounting criticism over the upcoming Easter Sunday concert featuring Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

While acknowledging public concern, the promoter insisted that the event was being unfairly scrutinised.

“There are always different perspectives when it comes to entertainment. We’ve hosted events on Easter Sunday before and it was never an issue. This is a continuation of what we’ve been doing, not something new,” he said.

The concert’s timing, coupled with Kartel’s past legal troubles, have sparked debate, particularly among conservative groups and anti-violence advocates.

Vybz Kartel, a towering figure in dancehall, was convicted of murder in 2014 but had his conviction overturned in 2024, following a ruling by the Jamaican Court of Appeal.

Gun violence

Some people have publicly raised concerns about the timing of the upcoming show in Barbados, as it is slated for to be held on one of the most revered day on the Christian calendar. Additionally, due to the escalation in gun violence in Barbados, some are concerned that some of Kartel’s previous hits glorify this behaviour.

Fagan believes said the backlash against Kartel’s presence in Barbados was unfair, given the circumstances surrounding his legal history.

“He was convicted, yes, but that conviction was overturned. People are acting as though he’s still serving time when, in reality, he has walked free. We need to allow for growth and change” he said, noting that Kartel’s catalogue extended far beyond the violent themes that critics highlight.

“If you listen to Vybz Kartel, you’ll hear love songs, social commentary, his music is diverse. We can’t just reduce him to one aspect of his career,” he added.

While some might be eager to welcome Kartel to the stage, Fabian Sargeant of the Men’s Empowerment Network, have urged caution. Sargeant, a social worker and advocate for youth development,

acknowledged Kartel’s massive influence but warned it must be wielded responsibly.

Different approach

“The reality is, after all these years, he still holds significant sway over young people. I don’t know what his music is like now, whether he’s taken a different approach. But if he’s coming to promote violence, I can’t support that” he said.

Sargeant, however, pointed out a broader issue that extended beyond Kartel’s music.

“If we’re going to single out one artist, we need to be honest about what’s happening in our own backyard. We have local artists pushing the same violent lyrics. We have young people consuming violent content through music, movies and video games every day. So if we’re serious about tackling this issue, it has to start at home, not just when an international act comes to town” he said.

He also recalled a past instance where government blocked a planned peace concert featuring Kartel and fellow artiste Mavado in 2013.

“This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised but I also believe this is Kartel’s moment to prove that he can use his influence positively. If he’s serious about changing the narrative, then let’s see it.”

Fagan reported strong ticket sales, including from overseas patrons eager to see the dancehall artiste live.

“We expect a big turnout. Online sales have been strong, especially internationally,” he said adding that security would be a top priority.

“We’re working closely with the Barbados Police Force and private security firms. We want everyone to feel safe and enjoy the event,” he said. (CLM)