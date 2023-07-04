Project Dawn puts farming tools in hands of men, women on the Block Loop Barbados

When one door was closed, this government is seeking to open another for unemployed youth and young adults.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment has launched Project Dawn to assist youth on the “Block”. This comes as a saving grace to many a few months after hundreds of individuals in this target group, who were employed in the National Cleanup Programme, saw their contracts end.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, emphasised the significance of this project, expressing his belief in the potential of the blocks, and the need to address their unique needs.

Griffith acknowledged the efforts of the Block Committee. The Block Committee was reconstituted on June 3, 2022, and it is made up of four youth officers.

He said, “At the heart of Project Dawn lies the Block Committee, a dedicated unit within the Ministry … led by Marcus Stephen. This committee has tirelessly visited over 100 blocks, engaging with residents and conducting surveys to gain insights into their requirements.”

Project Dawn was recently launched with youth from the Belleplaine, St Andrew being presented with farming equipment, including forks, hoes, spray cans, and seedlings. It is a multifaceted Government initiative that offers a comprehensive range of assistance to the block communities. It focuses on training opportunities and technical assistance, creating pathways for development of skills and personal growth.

Minister Griffith highlighted partnerships with institutions of higher learning, such as the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPIT), the Barbados Community College’s (BCC) Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute, and the Barbados Vocational Training Board, which will offer training programmes tailored to the needs and interests of individuals on the blocks.

“We believe in providing equal opportunities for all individuals, irrespective of their entry-level qualifications, through Project Dawn. Interested individuals can access training at SJPI without the usual prerequisites. We want to ensure that no one is left behind in their pursuit of personal and professional development,” Griffith stated.

The vision of the Block Committee is to harness the reservoir of untapped talent on the blocks, and by so doing, create a portal that will allow the target group to be reintegrated into mainstream society.