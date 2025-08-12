Profitable six months for OCM

One Caribbean Media Limited (OCM) is reporting an improved financial performance half way through its 2025 financial year.

In a statement accompanying the group’s consolidated unaudited results for the period ended June 30, chairman Faarees Hosein said the OCM recorded higher profitability in the second quarter and overall first six months of the year.

“The group had a good second quarter with revenues of US$11.3 million which were four per cent above prior year while net profit before tax and share of profit of US$1.2 million was 60 per cent ahead of last year,” he stated.

“At the end of the first half, net profit before tax and share of profit of US$1.8 million was 26 per cent ahead of last year.”

OCM’s financial performance was impacted by outcomes at the group’s various companies in the region, including media entities in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

“The Trinidad media benefited from the Trinidad and Tobago General Elections held in April 2025 which generated a demand for political advertising and public interest content, especially across our broadcast media divisions,” Hosein reported.

“The first half of 2025 was impacted by continued economic conditions in Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in subdued consumer spending and a cautious advertising market.

“These pressures have been particularly pronounced in the traditional media segment, where we have experienced a steep decline in advertising in the second quarter.”

He also said that OCM’s media assets, particularly the radio segment, and real estate investments in Barbados, “showed profitability growth attributable to both improved revenues and cost reduction strategies implemented last year”.

The official noted too that “in line with our long-term diversification strategy, we grew our investments in non-media businesses, which now form an increasingly important pillar of the group”.

“These investments in information communications technology, manufacturing and real estate have delivered growth and returns. Our packaging plant successfully commissioned bag-forming equipment expanding its product offerings,” he said.

“While the Barbados and Grenada economies have been stable, the Trinidad and Tobago market is likely to remain uncertain in the second half of the year. We are however confident in our strategy, our people, and our ability to innovate in the face of these challenges.”