Professional football soon to be a reality in the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Professional football in the region can soon be a reality.

This is according to Caribbean Football Union (CFU) President and Concacaf Vice President Randy Harris.

After the short-lived attempt to professionalize the game in the Caribbean approximately 30 years ago, Harris told the media, that CFU, Concacaf and FIFA are working thoroughly and assiduously to create a product that is sustainable, secure and one that will provide employment for the region’s youth.

FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer and Guadeloupe native, Kenny Jean-Marie expressed that they are various challenges that affect the establishment of a professional league in the Caribbean in this current environment, notably infrastructure, the format of centralized games and the retention of the best players.

President Harris agreed with Jean-Marie, while stating even though it may be a challenge, it does not mean professional football in the Caribbean is impossible and the team at CFU has provided a report to Concacaf and FIFA to receive their assistance.

“At this stage it can be pretty difficult to introduce professional football because of the funding and the clubs’ administration.

We [CFU] have come up with a plan which we have presented to Concacaf, which they have accepted.

At the moment that plan is in the hands of a British company who are doing a feasibility study, so that we can affect sustainability, because in the past we had Caribbean professional football, but we weren’t able to sustain it.

The Caribbean Football Union is committed to bringing professional football to the region

We have a commitment from Concacaf for significant funding, but we also have to speak to FIFA and restart our conversation, because FIFA was the body that really invited us to look at it in a positive way.

What we are trying to do is eliminate the problem and cost of travel throughout the islands by introducing hubs, where the players selected from the Caribbean will be able to be domiciled in these hubs for the duration of the tournament and be paid and be housed in the respective islands.

So far Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are the places airmarked to start the programme, because they already have professional football going.”

Harris informed the press that CFU in collaboration with Concacaf and FIFA will assist with the administration of the competition and funding for the clubs selected.

The BFA president believes that if local players take the sport seriously, that great rewards can be earned, because he estimates that each Caribbean country should have at least eight players involved in the event.

President of the Barbados Football Association and the Caribbean Football Union, Randy Harris

President Harris stated that the opportunities are not limited to players, but they are extended to all involved in football.

The previously organized Caribbean Football League operated from 1992 to 1995, with each of the winners being Trinidadian representatives; Trinidad & Tobago Hawks, Malta Carib Alcons and Trinity Professionals.

Barbados was represented by Lambada and featured local stars such as Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge, Norman Forde, Adrian Hall and Horace Stoute.