Producer supports return of Pic-O-De-Crop | Loop Barbados

“Half a loaf is better than no bread at all,” says music producer John Roett on the changes to the Crop Over Festival.

Speaking to local media recently, Roett who is a member of the former Party Monarch Band, showed his support for the return of the Pic-O-De-Crop, the sole calypso competition that will be held this year.

On Tuesday, Senator Dr Shantal Munroe-Knight, Minister with the responsibility for Culture announced for 2022, there will be no Soca Monarch or Bashment Soca Monarch competitions.

Roett expressed that the “Government and the NFC [National Cultural Foundation] are walking a tight rope”. Broaching on the Pic-O-De Crop Finals, the Barbadian producer welcomed the 2019 one-song format. With $100, 000 or an electric vehicle up for grabs, he believed more contenders will be coming to the fray.

“The Pic-O-De-Crop Finals is good. I don’t how many guys are in the studio right now, I do know Mikey is for sure but given that has been announced. I am pretty sure that between now and the actual time the Pic-O-De-Crop happens that guys will be joining it.

“I think it is a good thing because we need the economic stimulation, the artists need the outlet and the change to earn even minimum income and it will impact on next year if we don’t do it,” Roett said.