Procrastination could not stop Keisha’s dream to get published Loop Barbados

Procrastination is the thief of time and effort but it did not steal Keisha Shurland’s drive as she ultimately completed her goal to finish her first book – The 30-Day Money Mindset Journal.

The debut author published her work back in December 2022 on Amazon.

A graduate of the University of The West Indies, Cave Hill campus, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Keisha began writing in March 2022 and in nine months she gave birth to her first piece of published work.

“This journal seeks to transform the money mindset of individuals and allow them to have a better relationship with money. It is a guided journal, but it also has affirmations, scripture, and practical applications such as a budgeting worksheet,” she said.

But getting to the finished line at the end of the year, last year, was not an easy feat. While writing the journal she admitted she struggled with bouts of procrastination. However, by staying disciplined she was able not only to complete the journal, but to have it published.

“One of the things I have learnt since becoming an entrepreneur is that you must be consistent if you want to succeed in this business as consistency and discipline is key. Entrepreneurship has taught me that in order to succeed you have to have an unrelenting belief in yourself and also that many times we are stronger than we think,” she said.

Keisha is a motivational speaker and she dug deep for her own self.

The women’s empowerment coach, Christian and entrepreneur, through her business, Journey With Just Keisha, offers one-on-one coaching services to individuals who are seeking to transform their lives.

“I have always been the one friend’s call on for advice and consider this coaching more of a calling than a business, so I incorporate Christian beliefs in everything I do, so in 2020 I started my own personal development journey attending workshops on mindset and developing a closer relationship with God. I realized that I grew in this period emotionally and mentally and I figured persons could benefit from what I was learning so I decided to share my business,” she said.

The former student of Christ Church Foundation School, who operates her business in Drax Hall, St George, said one of the highlights of her author journey thus far is seeing persons use her book as a tool on their own financial journeys.

“I love to see when persons are using my book in their day-to-day use. Especially the persons who support me on my Instagram @just.keisha10. I also have realized that God has been using me to help others who need someone to be their accountability partner, their spiritual warrior and to assist them with their goal to change their lives. This book has allowed me to do that and has inspired and blessed many persons since its publication in December 2022,” she said.

Ever one, to spread a word of inspiration to others, the businesswoman and author had some words of encouragement for any young entrepreneur who may be battling with procrastination or the feeling to give up, give in and quit.

“To any aspiring business owner who is reading this article, I want them to know to keep going after their dreams. Even if at first you don’t have the support of those closest to you, do not give up. Also incorporate prayer into your life and your business as we can do nothing without God. Once you incorporate Him into your business it will grow and develop into something beyond your wildest imagination,” she said.

Keisha’s journal will be available from select bookstores from April 2023.