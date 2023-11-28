Problem Child apologises, tells Bajans ‘Love you… I’ll be back soon’ Loop Barbados

Problem Child performed a very short set when he touched Barbados shores on Sunday, and even though he didn’t hit any high notes, his stint was still the highlight of Envy Sunrise for many.

Envy Sunrise host Scott le Roc had a hard task on Sunday morning to tell hundreds of excited patrons that headliner Problem Child was present, but unfortunately his voice was not.

Coming on stage dressed in full red, Problem Child, who felt his voice was only 60 per cent, begged for grace and understanding from the audience members. Patrons rushed forward when it was announced that as “a professional” he would take to the stage to explain himself.

thank you very much to Barbados by the way for bussing this song

With bated breath and cell phones in-hand ready to capture the moments, the deejay started playing ‘Holiday’ and Bajans belted, “Boss, I not coming to work today. I cyan see. No nuttin wrong wid muh eyes. I just cyan see myself coming tuh work today. Thank you! In other words…”

Then at that precise moment, Problem Child rushed from offstage to centre stage and joined the chorus to sing, “I not doing one…” And the Bajans did not disappoint finishing the lyric with “One RH tuhdaaaaaaay!”

He told the crowd, “Yo, listen to me right…” He said that he came out to let everyone see that he is indeed here, “It’s not the promoters fault. I’m actually here. I sound like crap. I’m going to make it up, I’m going to come back and perform for you very soon.

“But, but, but,” he used his fingers to show a smidge and said he would acquiesce and “perform for just this much. I can’t perform for the full 30 minutes. So I’m going to give y’all a little something but y’all have to help me. All yuh willing tuh help me with this one song? All yuh willing tuh help me with this one song?”

To loud shouts of “yeaaaahhhhhh”, he said, “All yuh have to sing because I cannot go up high. Okay?”

Together, Problem Child and the hundreds in their bright and bold coloured fits sang Holiday very loudly. However, it could be heard that his voice was not 100 per cent.

I am going to ask you guys to sing it this song word for word

Heartened though by the crowd response, he told the Sunrise audience, “I don’t want to sound like 60 per cent. But before I leave the stage, I want to prove a point. I travelled all around the world singing this song and de people dem do not know it word for word. So I told them when I come to Barbados, thank you very much to Barbados by the way for bussing this song, right, can I be a Bajan for today please? Somebody say ‘yes’.

“So I told them when I come to Barbados, I am going to ask you guys to sing it this song word for word and every single person is going to know it. Am I right? Am I right?”

And each and every patron had each and every lyric on the tip of their tongues ready to spit. The atmosphere and connection between artiste and audience was one to be envied by any entertainer, patron or promoter who may never be able to recreate that vibe and space.

Having raised the vide to such electrifying levels, as Bajans sang his lyrics back to him, he closed by saying, “Thank you very much. So sorry but I love you guys. I’ll be back soon. Thank you.”

Problem Child walked around the venue and took photos with fans despite the unforeseen circumstances.

Outside of that, Bajans and visitors in for Imagine Weekend, enjoyed the venue in the shaded section of the National Botanical Gardens. Patrons enjoyed four drinks bars including two cocktail bars with little no lines or wait times for service. On the food side, Barbados’ chefs did not come to play offering Bajan fusions that left many licking their fingers and going back for thirds and fourths, not even seconds. There was even a dessert stall with sweet and savoury treats, that patrons, as Bajans said, “lap up!”