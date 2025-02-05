Priyanka continues to break the ice

Figure skating is often associated with countries blanketed in snow and home to grand ice arenas; however, Priyanka Sharma has carved a unique path. Representing Barbados on the global stage in a sport far removed from the Caribbean’s tropical shores, Priyanka’s journey is a compelling tale of perseverance, inspiration, and breaking barriers.

Born in Canada to Barbadian parents, Priyanka stepped onto the ice for the first time at just three years old. “I immediately fell in love with skating,” said Priyanka. “The sensation of gliding on the ice was magical. I remember thinking, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

From that moment, Priyanka dedicated herself to mastering the sport. Living in Canada gave her access to ice rinks and professional coaching, but her Barbadian heritage remained a cornerstone of her identity and a driving force in her ambitions.

“Skating is a sport that demands discipline and creativity,” Priyanka explained. “Even though Barbados doesn’t have ice rinks, I’ve learned to adapt. When I’m in Barbados, I focus on off-ice training—ballet, strength training, and flexibility exercises. It’s all about finding ways to stay connected to the sport, no matter where I am.”

Priyanka’s resourcefulness paid off in 2023, when she made history at the Latin America Interclub Competition in Lima, Peru, clinching first place in the Junior Women’s category. She followed this with another gold medal in Senior Women at Puebla, Mexico, just a few months later.

“Hearing the Barbadian national anthem play while I stood on the podium was an unforgettable moment,” Priyanka recalled. “I realised then that I wasn’t just skating for myself but for an entire nation.”

For more, read the upcoming issue of Better Health Magazine. Subscribe on www.nationnews.com or pick up a copy wherever Nation Newspapers are sold.