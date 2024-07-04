Prisoner escapes police custody while undergoing treatment at QEH

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an escaped prisoner, who evaded custody whilst undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

According to police, at about 9:45am, they were alerted that a prisoner had escaped the custody of prison officials.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Mario Austin, previously of Blackman’s Tenantry, St Joseph.

He was charged with the offence of robbery.

Police officers are at present searching the immediate environs and acting on information on the sightings of the individual.

They advised that it is one prisoner as opposed to two, which came to their attention earlier.

Meanwhile, a full description is being sought from the authorities.

Any person seeing this prisoner, is urged to contact police emergency at 211 or any police station.

Police also advised that they will update persons as more information is received.