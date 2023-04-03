Prison officers’ family members put on notice Loop Barbados

The relatives of the newly enrolled prison officers have been cautioned to examine their lives and actions closely from here on out because they too will be judged more heavily by the general public now.

They may not have taken the oath or joined the Barbados Prison Service directly, but indirectly, they will be seen as an extension of their loved ones who are working inside the gates.

Speaking to the supportive friends and family who attended the Intake 1/2023 graduation at Dodds, Acting Superintendent of Prison Decarlo Payne said:

“We welcome your relatives and friends into the Barbados Prison Service family and we welcome you to into the Barbados Prison Service family because from here on you’re going to be under the public’s microscope.

“So whatever you do, or whatever you used to do in the past, if you sneeze too hard they will know about it.”

He told them that in the eyes of the layman, “You now become a public figure or a public service officer.”

To this end, he advised sternly, “So the things that you could take for granted yesterday, I will suggest to you to think very carefully about those things today, tomorrow and the future.

“Be very, very careful!”

The Acting Superintendent reminded the family and relatives too that the reach and the impact of negativity is wide reaching and longstanding in this day of smartphones and social media.

“I also want you to be very aware that this is the age of social media, so when you don’t believe somebody is looking, somebody is taking pictures and pushing them all over the place. So take all those things in mind.”

He thanked the family and friends for supporting the recruits turned officers officially now. He said that it will take a strong village on the home front as well as the 14 officers embark on this new career path.

“Don’t take it for granted. Family support is very, very important working in this environment because it is a very high stress environment and there are times that incidents may occur in here that they might not see you for a week or more. I could recall during the fires [at Glendairy Prison in Station Hill], I was working for one whole week, my family was seeing me for an hour or so sometimes and in the night. So just bear that in mind in relation to the job. The job is not one that is cast or set in stone, so as a result of that, things can happen and things can happen very quickly.”