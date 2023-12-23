Prison Fellowship lauds security firm for ‘looking out’ for the kids Loop Barbados

A local security firm is being commended for making sure the holidays are even more special for the children of incarcerated parents.

Executive Director of the Barbados Prison Fellowship, Neil Dowden, expressed gratitude to Guardsman Barbados for their generous donation of toys which would benefit the children of inmates of Dodds Prisons. He praised this kindhearted gesture which would “normalise” Christmas for many.

“We say that at Christmas [it] is a time for family but … a lot of children, because their parents are incarcerated, cannot experience the same joys that we are accustomed to as a family. So, this toy drive goes a long way in helping them just to normalise Christmas a little for them,” Dowden said during the presentation ceremony on Wednesday, December 20.

He went on to add that such acts went a long way to showing these children another path and that society cared about them.

“It also tells them that somebody cares and that’s the most important part, because at the end of the day you want children to know that there is a future other than a life where you have to end up behind bars and showing them that you care is the best way that they would know that somebody in society really cares for them,” he added.

Dowden went on to state that while young people are often condemned for wrongdoing, at times there are few people around to extend the needed assistance. He encouraged other local companies to get involved in similar charitable endeavours, suggesting that initiatives which give back to children were an investment into the island’s future.

Some of the brightly-wrapped gifts donated

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Guardsman [Barbados] for their kind contribution to [The Barbados] Prison Fellowship and by extension the children of the inmates. It’s good that you recognize your corporate responsibility to the children and the future of Barbados because the children are our future. We pray that many other members of Corporate Barbados will see it as part of their duty to give back to the society” he said.

The director of the local charity lamented that Barbados seemed to have lost its “neighbourly ability” of looking out for each other and underscored that, in addition to making their own jobs easier, Guardsman’s charitable initiative extended beyond the physical.

“The less people that go out there and commit crimes, the easier their job would be, so they are also helping themselves. They (Guardsman Barbados) are just looking out for the children of tomorrow. Sometimes the children you look out for of tomorrow are your own children that you are saving because these children will turn around and marry your children, interact with your children, so you are saving your own children,” Dowden insisted.

A sizeable donation of toys was presented to The Barbados Prison Fellowship by Guardsman Barbados’ general manager Hurtado Mitchellat the charity’s headquarters in Carrington Village, St Michael.