Princess went with her gut and setup shop in Warrens to vend her food and drinks for Grand Kadooment 2023, and she is so happy with the result that she thinks she has found her new Kadooment Day home.

That’s once Warrens remains a part of the Grand Kadooment route.

The cook who usually operates in Melrose, St Thomas, selling food on the weekends – Fridays and Saturdays, said that in previous years she would setup at Black Rock, but this year “a mind tell me try Warrens”.

Vending since 2007, she told Loop, “I usually go in Black Rock but a mind told me come here and it wasn’t bad.”

Answering the question of why if it wasn’t great or excellent, why would she return to the Warrens spot, she said because she learned a big lesson today that could make 2024 in the same place better.

She explained, “I missed a lot of early sales. People wanted stuff early for breakfast but I wasn’t ready. I was still setting up. So I will plan and come a little earlier next year God spare life.

“Every year I do this but this here was a good experience. I prefer it.”

She said, on reflection, “Here [in Warrens] a lot of people came and they wanted stuff but when I think about it, in Black Rock by the time people get down there, I don’t know, they be tired or they had enough to eat on the road, so sales be less. So I like it here!”

Princess added, “Every day is a lesson and I’ve learnt mine.”

And though she wasn’t at Black Rock this toss, she said she was happy the jump returned to the traditional route to give other vendors and more vendors sales today too.

For Foreday, she operates on the Swing Bridge in Bridgetown, because she gives her best and all to the Festival annually.