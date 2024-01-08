Princess Margaret Secondary opening delayed Loop Barbados

The physical opening of the Princess Margaret Secondary School will be delayed by one week.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training says that renovations are immediately required on one of the buildings on the school’s compound.

“The safety and health of our students, teachers, and all staff is our top priority, therefore, the decision to delay the physical opening of school is necessary to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment for everyone.

“Our maintenance team is working diligently to address the issue, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Please be assured that we are taking every precaution to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” the Ministry said in a media release.

Teachers are prepared to engage students in online learning where possible, via Google Classroom.