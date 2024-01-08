Princess Margaret Secondary opening delayed Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Princess Margaret Secondary opening delayed Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Traffic Alert: Accident along Ronald Mapp Highway

89 students transfer to Mount Tabor Primary

Immediate renovation: Princess Margaret Secondary opening delayed

Caution at sea: BMS gives warning to swimmers, small craft operators

PM Explains: Why is Integrity in Public Life Act proclamation delayed?

Victim collapses outside his home, gunmen flee the scene on foot

PM Mottley sees no grounds for dismissing Deputy PM over cheque

Theatre lecturer, actress, author Sonia Williams has died

Chattel House Soaps soothes and improves skin

Brunch De Noel delivers an unforgettable New Year’s experience

Tuesday Jan 09

27°C
Barbados News

Classes will be held via Google Classroom

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Princess Margaret Secondary School, photo taken on January 8, 2024.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The physical opening of the Princess Margaret Secondary School will be delayed by one week. 

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training says that renovations are immediately required on one of the buildings on the school’s compound.

“The safety and health of our students, teachers, and all staff is our top priority, therefore, the decision to delay the physical opening of school is necessary to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment for everyone.

“Our maintenance team is working diligently to address the issue, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Please be assured that we are taking every precaution to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” the Ministry said in a media release.  

Teachers are prepared to engage students in online learning where possible, via Google Classroom.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury

Barbados News

Traffic Alert: Accident along Ronald Mapp Highway

Barbados News

89 students transfer to Mount Tabor Primary

More From

Barbados News

Traffic Alert: Accident along Ronald Mapp Highway

See also

Lunchtime horror between Welches and Warrens roundabouts

Barbados News

Theatre lecturer, actress, author Sonia Williams has died

NCF mourns the passing of performance arts educator and multiple-award winning actor, director

Barbados News

Caution at sea: BMS gives warning to swimmers, small craft operators

Watersport operations should be aware

Barbados News

Immediate renovation: Princess Margaret Secondary opening delayed

Classes will be held via Google Classroom

World News

South Korea passes ban on production and sales of dog meat

South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday passed a landmark ban on production and sales of dog meat, as public calls for a prohibition have grown sharply over concerns about animal rights and the country’s