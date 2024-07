Members of the public are advised that the Princess Alice Highway in Bridgetown is temporarily closed.

This is to allow teams from the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) and private entities to clear the road following the passing of Hurricane Beryl.

Work is taking place between the Barbados Fisheries Division and the entry to the Barbados Port Inc. Road users are asked to avoid the area where possible or divert at Redman Drive or Reef Road.

MTW thanked persons for their cooperation.