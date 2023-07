The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Princess Alice Highway multi-storey car park is now open to the public.

The car park, with 300 parking bays, has an automated entrance and exit, an elevator, attendants, and colour coded signage. Its opening hours are Monday to Saturday, from 6 am to 7 pm. The car park will be closed on Sundays.

The fee will be $1.50 per hour/or part thereof. Reserved monthly parking is also available.

For further information, persons may call the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. at 426-7085.