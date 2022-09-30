Princess Alice Highway closed for Food & Rum Festival Loop Barbados

The Princess Alice Highway will be closed from 2 pm today, Friday, September 30 until 12 pm on Sunday, October 2.

The Barbados Police Force states that the closure is to accommodate the Barbados Food and Rum Festival. Only public service vehicles will be allowed to pass along Mortuary Road, The City into the terminals. All other traffic will be diverted through Mortuary Road onto Cheapside going out of the city.

Traffic travelling into the city will use Fontebelle onto Cheapside. Transport Board buses travelling to the city from President Kennedy Drive, will turn left onto Redman Drive, right onto Cheapside onto Cowell Street then onto Hincks Street and into the terminal.

Motorists will be allowed to patronise the Fish Market but when leaving, they must turn right on to Hincks Street.

The public is kindly asked to comply with any and all directions given by members of the Barbados Police Service.