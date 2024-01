The Prince Road Depot of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising the public that Prince Gap, St Michael, off Collymore Rock, will be closed for approximately 14 days to accommodate repairs to a broken culvert.

The repairs will involve some minor excavation. In addition, the concrete used to recast the culvert will need to cure for the two-week period.

Persons who wish to access the dental office, may do so from Pine Plantation Road. Signage will be installed to alert road users.