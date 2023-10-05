Prime Minister Mottley praises Sada’s drive Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is one of the many Barbadians who will be waving the flag for Barbados’ Sada Williams as she journeys for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mottley was in awe after meeting the track star and her coach, Paul Francis.She took to her social media to express that the duo inspired her.

“My discussions with this impressive duo have left me with a renewed sense of purpose, as we seek excellence for all of our athletes here in Barbados.

“I’m happy to say we’re on our way and doing well in this regard, but I recall that @_shahday expressed something very important as she spoke to the media just one day prior, something I agree with entirely; we cannot be satisfied with good, when we can do better,” said the Prime Minister.

Mottley noted that Williams was deserving of the accolades she has amassed during her career. On Wednesday, October 4, Williams was awarded BBD $150,000 by the Government of Barbados for her outstanding achievements and a billboard of her World Championship win was unveiled at the exit of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), as well as, a life-size photograph at the Arrival Hall.

“She has delivered excellence on the global stage. I have no doubt she will continue to do so,” Prime Minister Mottley said in the caption.

“To her coach, Paul Francis, I wish you continued success in your career, and I look forward to working with you to develop more of our athletes in the future!”