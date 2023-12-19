Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to Graydon Sealy Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley lauded the late Graydon Sealy for his indelible contribution to Barbados’ education system, as she paid tribute to the renown educator who has passed away.

In her statement today, Tuesday, December 19, Prime Minister Mottley she praised the first principal of the Garrison Secondary School, now the Graydon Sealy Secondary School, for leading the transformation of the island’s educational system since the seventies.

“There are 21 secondary schools dotting the landscape of Barbados — at least one in each parish. Whatever their flaws or weaknesses we cherish them because, as a society, we understand, appreciate and value their contribution to the upliftment of tens of thousands of ordinary Barbadian families.

Interestingly, though, even in the face of all this, we can still count on one hand the schools that bear the names of that special class of Bajan educators who did so much to change the fortunes of poor Barbadians,” said the Prime Minister in her tribute.

“And there is no doubt in my mind, as we embark on a process of education transformation, that Mr Sealy’s recognition back in the last quarter of the 20th century of the systemic weaknesses in our education system, and his determination to do everything he could to overcome them, or at least work around them, was the saving grace for so many of our children, who today are making a remarkable contribution to our growth and development,” she continued.

She added that as the first principal of the Garrison Secondary School, he was bared the responsibility of “fashioning the character of an institution that would thereafter hold the fortunes of many thousands of Barbadian children in its hands”.

“The fact that almost four decades later his name and that of the school became one, can only be recorded as a recognition of his success.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere condolences to the Sealy family as well as the family of the Graydon Sealy Secondary School. May you all find solace in the story of his outstanding contribution to our country.

May his soul rest in peace.”