Prime Minister Mottley meets with South Korea’s Ambassador | Loop Barbados

Barbados and South Korea may be working in partnership on a range of issues in the future.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley expressed this hope recently, when South Korea’s Ambassador to Barbados, Oh Dong-il, paid her a courtesy call, at Parliament.

Mottley told the Ambassador that Barbados greatly admires South Korea, especially the way it has used technology and framed it to become a global leader. She identified climate, technology and life sciences as critical areas Barbados needs to build out. “The pandemic floored us in a way it should not have and we must look seriously at the area of life sciences,” she suggested.

The Prime Minister added that Barbados valued South Korea’s partnership, and she was keen on seeing both countries deepen their relations. She explained that Barbados had been strengthening its relationships with several countries, and stressed that this would continue during a second wave of diplomatic engagements.

During the talks, she highlighted the Green Climate Fund, and the “excellent work” it has been doing. The Green Climate Fund, which is based in South Korea, was created to support the efforts of developing countries in responding to the challenge of climate change.

Mottley also thanked the Government of South Korea for its invaluable assistance over the years.

Ambassador Oh lauded the Prime Minister for her “powerful speech” at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), at Glasgow, saying it captured the world’s attention. He also commended her for receiving the UN’s highest environmental honour – Champions of the Earth Award – saying she “deserved” it.

He said South Korea would be hosting the XV World Forestry Congress from May 2 to 6, where the participants would consider the state and future of the world forestry.

Those attending the courtesy call included Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Alies Jordan; Ambassador Lolita Applewhaite, and Second Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Trinidad and Tobago, Jinwoo Jung.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with South Korea on November 15, 1977.