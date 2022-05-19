Prime Minister Mottley congratulates new mom Rihanna | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has extended her congratulations to new mom, the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

News broke on Thursday, May 19 that the 34-year-old national hero and her beau, Rakim Mayers, rapper, A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child – a boy.

Prime Minister Mottley offered her “heartfelt congratulations” to the Barbadian superstar on “behalf of all Barbadians”.

Mottley commended Rihanna’s confidence throughout her pregnancy. Since revealing her baby bump in January, the Fenty Beauty mogul has been spotted rocking bold, risque and midriff-baring ‘maternity’ looks – solidifying that she is fashion’s rulebreaker.

“Hers was a pregnancy that captivated the world for the last few months, and it is my sincere view that Rihanna represented well, women everywhere.”

“She chose to “wear” her pregnancy with pride, never once treating it as a sickness or a period of withdrawal, as so many woman have been made to feel was their place for centuries. In short, she redefined the world view on how women should be viewed during pregnancy,” said Prime Minister Mottley.

She added: “Today, Barbadians join tens of millions across the globe congratulating Rihanna and Rocky and sharing the joy of the birth of their son.”