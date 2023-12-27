Prime Minister Mottley: Barbados mourns death cultural icon Loop Barbados

The passing of masquerade designer, Gwyneth Squires has dealt a fatal blow to the cultural fabric of Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in her tribute to the renown bandleader and costume designer, described Squires as an “icon” who has committed more than 30 years to Crop Over Festival, specifically Grand Kadooment and the Junior Kadooment parades.

“To say that my heart is saddened by the news that Gwyneth Squires has passed would be a gross understatement. As the Prime Minister, under whose office the cultural portfolio falls, as Minister of Culture in a previous administration and as a Bajan to whom Crop-Over means the world, the death of Gwyneth is a real blow.”

“There are few names in this country more synonymous with Junior Kadooment and Grand Kadooment than Gwyneth’s. The number of children who grew up in her junior band and then graduated to the style, flair and tradition of her Grand Kadooment…must be in the thousands,” said Prime Minister Mottley.

A Bajan at heart, the Trinidad-born designer is the most decorated bandleader and designer in the history of the Crop Over Festival. She has won more Band of the Year titles at Grand Kadooment and Junior Kadooment and Designer of the Year trophies than any other.

“She is also a perfect example of how the lives of people in all of our territories can be enhanced when we embrace each other and see the Caribbean Sea as a bridge rather than a boundary. Gwyneth was born in Trinidad and moved to Barbados as a teenager more than half a century ago — and I dare anyone to try to convince me that she was not as Bajan as anyone born here,” added the Barbadian Prime Minister.

Mottley held that Squires’ artistry, devotion to showcasing of Barbadian history and culture in costume, as well as her commitment to tradition “when others found comfort in beads, bikinis and feathers” was commendable.

She represented Barbados at Notting Hill Carnival in England, and Miami Carnival in Florida. She was also awarded the Barbados Service Medial in 2013 for her contribution to Masquerade.