Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants more graces for Bajan netballers Loop Barbados

COVID may have shutdown netball competitions on island for two years, but it did not take the ball nor drive out of the hands and hearts of Barbados’ netballers who during the hiatus went on to qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa this coming summer.

But, the girls and women of this sport were upfront and centre – literally and figuratively – this week as the Barbados Netball Association (BNA) season got underway.

the government has committed to supporting our netballers

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley was in attendance and she threw her full support behind the Barbadian netballers and their support staff, coaches included.

In a social media post made on her Instagram account on Sunday March 5, three days shy of International Women’s Day [March 8], PM Mottley said more needs to be done for these athletes.

“I had the pleasure of speaking at the opening of the Barbados Netball Association season at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

“This was a major moment for our athletes and sports in Barbados, as this represented the return of competitive netball on the island after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The Prime Minister stressed that netball is indeed pivotal for our girls and women.

“[This] signals an important moment for women in sports as netball represents one of the biggest sporting platforms for women in sports in our communities.”

To this end, the prime minister rallied for equal benefits across all sporting arenas and vowed that the Ministry of Sports would be committed to supporting Barbadian netballers in order for them to continue to excel at both the local and international level.

“It is my firm belief that in order for us as a nation to excel in sports, the same graces and benefits must be shared amongst all of our athletes across all disciplines.”

“And to that extent, the government has committed to supporting our netballers and through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, developing the infrastructure for our netballers to excel both at the local and international level.

“I wish every official, every netballer and every supporter an amazing and successful 2023 season!” she added.