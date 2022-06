The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has COVID-19.

A release from the PM’s office said she has tested positive for the virus.

Her office said her case is a mild one and she has indicated that she is doing well.

The doctors have advised that she will remain at home until they determine otherwise.

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw will perform the functions of Prime Minister during this period.