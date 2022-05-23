Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on Time 100 Most Influential List | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is the first leader in the Leaders segment of the TIME 100 Most Influential 2022 list.

She is the only Caribbean person in the section as well.

In selecting persons for this year’s list, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME Edward Felsenthal said, “When our team gets together to choose the TIME100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out? … Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded.”

Noting that “this year saw advocates for equality and human rights responding to unprecedented pressures,” he said that the 2021 Champions of the Earth Awardee, prime minister Mottley was deserving of a spot on the list as well because “Advocates for the planet challenged us too.

“Reports released in the past year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change–made possible by scientists such as Val?rie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai, both on the list–gave the sternest warning yet that to avert catastrophe, we must change. And in a speech heard round the world, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and a voice for countries on the front lines of climate change, made clear the intersection between environmental action and equity.” She was speaking at COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November 2021.

The appreciation post in TIME for PM Mottley, Barbados’ first female prime minister, was written by the world’s first female and first African World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general. The current WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote that Mottley reminds us “to treat our planet, and therefore one another, with love, dignity, and care.”

The pair shared many a stage over the past year, including when Prime Minister Mottley delivered the inaugural World Trade Organisation (WTO) Presidential Lecture at the World Trade Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, in March of this year.