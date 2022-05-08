Prime Minister congratulates new Bishop of Croydon | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has extended her congratulations to Dr Rosemarie Mallett on her recent appointment as Bishop of Croydon.

Dr Mallett is the first woman to hold this position, following in the steps of the Right Reverend Wilfred Wood, who was the first black Bishop of Croydon.

“I am absolutely delighted to offer, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, hearty congratulations to the Venerable Dr Rosemarie Mallett, on her appointment as the Bishop of Croydon.

“Whenever a Barbadian excels anywhere in this world it brings joy to us all, and the fact that Bishop Mallett, the first woman to hold this high office, is following in the footsteps of another Barbadian, the Right Reverend Wilfred Wood, who distinguished himself as the first black Bishop of Croydon, makes this latest achievement even more commendable,” said the Prime Minister.

She added: “If there is such a thing as an ‘ordinary priest’, Dr Mallett is not one. Having worked in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Barbados, qualified as a research sociologist specialising in international development and etho-cultural mental health, and having filled the position as the church’s Director of Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation, making her the spokesperson on racial and justice issues across the United Kingdom, as the new Bishop of Croydon she is perfectly placed to give leadership to the building of a fairer and more just society.

“I wish Dr Mallett well and look forward to receiving her in Barbados in the near future.”