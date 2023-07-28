Primary Summer School changes venue from next week Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Classes will be facilitated at Springer Memorial Secondary

Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that the Primary Summer School, currently being held at the George Lamming Primary School, will now be facilitated at the Springer Memorial Secondary School, effective Wednesday, August 2, until Friday, August 11, from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm each day.

In order to ensure a smooth transition from George Lamming Primary to Springer Memorial Secondary, the Primary Summer School will close early tomorrow, Friday, July 28.

As a result, parents/guardians are requested to collect their child/ward from the George Lamming School at 12:30 pm, tomorrow, Friday, July 28.

Any inconvenience caused as a result of this shift is regretted.

