Primary schools’ football tournament resumes Loop Barbados

The equipment issues affecting the BICO National Sports Council Primary Schools’ Football tournament have been resolved.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Sports Council (NSC) explained that the unavailability of goal bars led to the postponement of games at several venues.

“This issue has since been rectified, as of May 28, and the competition will continue as planned, as there are adequate numbers of goal bars at the locations where games will be played,” the NSC said.

The Council noted that the tournament’s postponement caused some primary schools to incur transportation costs to alternative venues and stated that it would reimburse the affected schools.

The NSC thanked the players, physical education teachers, coaches and sponsors for their patience and understanding.