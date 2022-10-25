Pride of Gall Hill cause major upset in BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

A nostalgic match-up awaits local football fans in the next round of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup.

Last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf, Pride of Gall Hill and Weymouth Wales won their round of 16 encounters to set up a date in the quarterfinals this weekend.

Pride of Gall Hill produced a stellar display of grit and style as they defeated the previously unbeaten Empire SC 3-1.

With former national captain Norman Forde on the starting roster, along with midfielders Ozim Henderson and Antoine Charles, Empire was favoured to move onto the quarterfinals, however the youthful and spirited Gall Hill unit had other plans.

Former Brittons Hill player Arantees Lawrence was on the scoresheet for Weymouth Wales last Sunday evening.

Gall Hill took the lead in the 17th minute through Shaquone Welch, but rather than building on their lead, they suffered a setback when midfielder Ramon Rollins was shown his second yellow card by referee Jamar Springer in the 37th minute.

The numerical disadvantage did not faze the southerners and they doubled their lead in the 53rd minute via a strike from Shavonne Jones.

Empire had substitute Curtis Odle expelled in the 64th minute and Gall Hill rubbed further salt in their wounds when former national midfielder Andre Daniel curled a free kick beyond goalkeeper Jerome Blackman in the 66th minute.

Gall Hill was reduced to nine players in the 84th minute after Shaquan Jones received his second yellow card of the match.

Zinho Harris managed a consolation goal for Empire in the 90th minute.

Tournament favourites Weymouth Wales began their encounter with Brittons Hill a bit cautiously and took a while to get into their typically, offensively aggressive style of play.

Both teams had their fair share of attacks on goal in the first half, but on the stroke of half time, Wales had the best opportunity to open the scoring.

Defender N’gozi Reid challenged Wales attacker Nadre Butcher inside the penalty area and referee Kevon Clarke pointed to the spot.

Romario Harewood took the resulting spot kick, but it was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Tennyson Mings.

Wales made amends for the missed penalty immediately after the break. A cross from the right was met by Kemar Headley at the near post and he powerfully put the ball beyond Mings.

Brittons Hill almost drew level in the 60th minute, but Rommell Bynoe lost his one-on-one battle with goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

Brittons Hill resident Arantees Lawrence doubled Wales’ lead in the 75th minute with an easy tap in from close range, after his initial effort was saved by Mings.

Three minutes later Headley scored his second and Wales’ third, when he ran onto a precise weighed pass from Harewood, dribbled by Mings and passed the ball into an empty net to complete the score at 3-0.