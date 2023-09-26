Pretorius relishes backing of Amazon Warriors Loop Barbados

Guyana Amazon Warriors bowler Dwaine Pretorius was named Player of the Match in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League final after playing a significant part in landing his team their first title.

The South African pacer took 4 for 26 and with Gudakesh Motie’s 2 for 7 to bowl out the Trinbago Knight Riders for 94.

Saim Ayub top-scored with 52 not out and Player of the Series, Shai Hope, 32 not out to take the Amazon Warriors to their first CPL title in their sixth final.

“I have hit consistent lengths and got swing. Got a lot of backing from the team. The whole team has been superb throughout the tournament,” Pretorius said.

“Our bowling unit was superb. I think every cricketer goes out there to give their best. This time around, it went my way,” Pretorius added.

Pretorius ended with a tournament-high 20 wickets for the tournament, just ahead of his captain and fellow South African, Imran Tahir (18).

Pretorius took his wickets at 15.45, with an economy rate of 7.10 and a strike rate of 13.0.

Guyana lost five previous finals before winning their first CPL title and stopping the Knight Riders from winning a fifth CPL title.

Summarized scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 99/1 (Ayub 52*, Hope 32*; Hosein 1/21) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 94 all out (Carty 38, Deyal 16; Pretorius 4/26, Motie 2/7) by 9 wickets